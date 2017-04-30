Crime
April 30, 2017 7:17 pm
Updated: April 30, 2017 7:18 pm

Man found dead in South Edmonton

Edmonton police are investigating the city’s latest suspicious death.

Around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to the area of 106 Street and 61 Avenue for a weapons complaint.

A man was found dead when police officers and paramedics arrived on scene.

Homicide detectives are interviewing people who are currently in police custody; a spokesperson would not comment on how many people are in custody, whether they were in the residence or where they were taken into custody.

More details to come.

