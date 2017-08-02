Crime
August 2, 2017 8:00 am
Updated: August 2, 2017 8:40 am

Man stabbed in northeast Edmonton

By Online Journalist  Global News

Police were called around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to the area of 118 Avenue and 54 Street, where the injured man was found. August 2, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
A man was found suffering from stab wounds early Wednesday morning in the northeast Edmonton neighbourhood of Newton.

Police were called around 3:30 a.m. to 118 Avenue and 54 Street, where the injured man was found.

The severity of his injuries are not known.

— More to come…

