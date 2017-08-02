Man stabbed in northeast Edmonton

A man was found suffering from stab wounds early Wednesday morning in the northeast Edmonton neighbourhood of Newton.
Police were called around 3:30 a.m. to 118 Avenue and 54 Street, where the injured man was found.
The severity of his injuries are not known.
— More to come…
