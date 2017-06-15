Edmonton police release photos of suspects in connection with deadly shooting outside convenience store

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has released photos of four suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man earlier this week in the hopes the images will bring about tips from the public.

According to police, the images are from surveillance video taken in the area around where the shooting took place on Sunday.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, a man who police identified as Abdullahi Nur-Abdulle on Thursday, was rushed to hospital after being shot outside a convenience store in the area of 118 Street and 145 Avenue. He later died of his injuries.

Three of the five surveillance camera images released by police on Thursday have parts blurred out. Police said they were blurred out for “investigative purposes” but did not elaborate. Police added the images were captured as the shooting was unfolding.

View photos of the suspects below:

“We believe these four male suspects were directly involved in the shooting death of Abdullahi Nur-Abdulle,” Staff Sgt. Colin Derksen of the EPS Homicide Section said in a news release. “With the public’s assistance, we are confident these individuals will be identified.”

Police said they believe there are still witnesses out there who have not yet come forward. One witness is a male who police believe was also shot before fleeing the scene.

“Investigators are concerned for his well-being and encourage him to contact police immediately,” police said.

Police said they are also still searching for a dark grey Dodge Durango and a black Hyundai Tucson related to the incident.

View photos of the suspect vehicles below:

The shooting is not believed to be a random event, according to police, who earlier in the week said the shots rang out after a fight between a group of people.

A man who works in the strip mall told Global News a man got out of an SUV and approached another man who was in the parking lot.

The witness said several people were inside the SUV as the suspect got back in the vehicle before it was used to flee the scene.

Anyone with information about the suspects or suspect vehicles is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

-With files from Caley Ramsay