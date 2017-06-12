Man dies after shooting outside Edmonton convenience store

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man who died in hospital overnight after a shooting outside a north Edmonton convenience store on Sunday.

A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital after shots were fired outside a 7-Eleven in the area of 118 Street and 145 Avenue at around 4:45 p.m.

Police said shots rang out after a fight between a group of people.

The 22-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries and died in hospital overnight.

An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information about what led to the shooting is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 0r #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.