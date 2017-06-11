Man taken to hospital after shooting outside Edmonton convenience store

One man was taken to hospital after a fight between two groups of people ended in gunfire at a north Edmonton convenience store Sunday.

Edmonton police said they were called to reports of a weapons complaint at 118 Street and 145 Avenue at around 4:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found one man with life-threatening injuries and he was taken to hospital by EMS.

The parking lot of the strip mall where the incident happened was blocked off for several hours while police investigated.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers.