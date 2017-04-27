2nd-degree murder charge laid after fatal Coliseum LRT stabbing

Two young men have been arrested and charged after a 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed outside the Coliseum transit station on April 11.

READ MORE: Stabbing near Coliseum Station sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Edmonton police said there were two incidents. First, a teenager was robbed and assaulted at the LRT station at around 3:40 p.m.

Then, a few minutes later, the 19-year-old was approached by the same two suspects. Police said that young man was also robbed, assaulted and stabbed in the chest.

He was taken to hospital where he was in critical condition for three days before passing away on April 14.

READ MORE: Edmonton police say teen stabbed at Coliseum LRT station has died

Diodone Songa, 18, has been charged with second-degree murder, robbery, attempted robbery, and possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public.

John Vyizigiro, 19, has been charged with two counts of robbery, assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Police have not released the name of the young man who died, saying: “It does not serve an investigative purpose, there is no risk to public safety and the EPS has a duty to protect the privacy rights of the victims and their families.”