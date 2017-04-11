Stabbing near Coliseum Station sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

One man is fighting for his life in hospital and another is in police custody after an aggravated assault near Edmonton’s Coliseum LRT Station late Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the 118 Avenue underpass near the transit station after receiving several calls from drivers.

Officers found a man in his 20s suffering what appeared to be stab wounds to his upper body, “allegedly sustained during an altercation with another male,” EPS said in a news release.

Paramedics treated the man and took him to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was rushed into surgery, police said.

Several police vehicles could be seen at Coliseum Station at around 5:30 p.m.

An LRT passenger also told Global News his northbound train was stopped at Fort Edmonton Park Station and riders were asked to stay on the train. He said several police vehicles were nearby, and officers carrying firearms boarded the train.

A heavy police presence was also reported around the university.

EPS, however, said members of the public are not in any danger.

Later Tuesday, police said the male suspect was in custody and charges were pending.

