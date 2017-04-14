Edmonton police say teen stabbed at Coliseum LRT station has died

Police said homicide detectives have now taken over a stabbing investigation after a 19-year-old Edmonton man died days after being wounded in a fight at the Coliseum LRT station earlier this week.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers were called to the 118 Avenue underpass near the transit station after several drivers called 911. They found a man whome they said appeared to be suffering from stab wounds to his upper body, “allegedly sustained during an altercation with another male.”

On April 11, 2017, Edmonton police were called to investigate an aggravated assault near Coliseum Station.

The man was rushed to hospital and later underwent surgery before dying of his injuries in hospital on Friday night.

An autopsy has yet to be scheduled.

Earlier this week, police said they had a suspect in custody and that charges were pending.

Anyone with information about the LRT attack is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.