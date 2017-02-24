Woman found dead in vehicle in rural northeast Edmonton was shot

An autopsy confirmed a woman whose body was found inside a vehicle on the outskirts of Edmonton Monday died from gunshot wounds.

Police said 39-year-old Cynthia Deborah Kennedy, of Edmonton, is the city’s eight homicide victim of 2017.

Her body was discovered on a rural property near 258 Avenue and Meridian Street. Police received a 911 call shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday.

The medical examiner confirmed Wednesday Kennedy was shot to death.

Out of this year’s eight homicides, five victims died from gunshot wounds, one was stabbed, one was killed by blunt force trauma and in one case, the cause of death is not known. Two of the victims were women.

According to Strathcona County RCMP, Kennedy was charged with one count of fraud under $5,000 last February. According to court records, she did not appear to face the charges and a warrant was issued for her arrest. She also had warrants for her arrest out of St. Albert and Red Deer for similar offences.