Woman’s body found in vehicle in northeast Edmonton; death suspicious

A woman was found dead in a vehicle Monday afternoon on a rural property in the far northeast corner of Edmonton.

There was a 911 call and police responded to a rural property near 258 Avenue and Meridian Street at about 4:30 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found the body of a woman – believed to be in her 30s – inside a vehicle.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

The Edmonton Police Service did not provide any other details.