Crime
February 21, 2017 9:02 pm

Woman’s body found in vehicle in northeast Edmonton; death suspicious

Emily Mertz By Web Producer  Global News

Meridian Street and 258 Avenue is in Edmonton's far northeast corner.

Credit: Google Earth
A A

A woman was found dead in a vehicle Monday afternoon on a rural property in the far northeast corner of Edmonton.

There was a 911 call and police responded to a rural property near 258 Avenue and Meridian Street at about 4:30 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found the body of a woman – believed to be in her 30s – inside a vehicle.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

The Edmonton Police Service did not provide any other details.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc

Report an error
Body Found
Edmonton crime
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
EPS
Homicide detectives
Meridian Street
northeast Edmonton
Suspicious Death

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News