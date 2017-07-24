Crime
July 24, 2017 6:57 pm

Shooting death in west Edmonton deemed homicide

By Online Journalist  Global News

James Joel Dunham was found dead in a residence near 101 Avenue and 153 Street around 5:20 a.m. on Friday, July 21.

Courtesy/Edmonton Police Service
A A

A 40-year-old man found dead at a west Edmonton residence early Friday morning died of multiple gunshot wounds, police said on Monday.

James Joel Dunham was found dead in a residence near 101 Avenue and 153 Street at around 5:20 a.m. on Friday. Police were initially called to Cloverdale Apartments for a weapons complaint.

READ MORE: Man found dead at apartment in west Edmonton’s Canora neighbourhood

Over the weekend, police put out a plea for help as they searched for information regarding the whereabouts of a 32-year-old man. Police said Kendall Desjarlais is a person of interest in Dunham’s death.

Officers are looking for information on where Desjarlais is, as well as his activities leading up to and/or following Dunham’s death.

If anyone sees Desjarlais, they are asked to call police immediately and not approach him.

Kendall Desjarlais, 32, is being sought by police in connection to the death of James Joel Dunham, 40.

Courtesy/Edmonton Police Service

Anyone with information regarding Dunham’s activities leading up to his death is also asked to contact police.

READ MORE: Person of interest sought in west Edmonton suspicious death

Dunham’s death marks Edmonton’s 29th homicide of 2017.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2017 Edmonton homicide
Edmonton crime
Edmonton homicide
Edmonton homicide 2017
Edmonton police
james joel dunham
kendall desjarlais
Shooting
West Edmonton homicide
West Edmonton Shooting

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News