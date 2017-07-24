Shooting death in west Edmonton deemed homicide

A 40-year-old man found dead at a west Edmonton residence early Friday morning died of multiple gunshot wounds, police said on Monday.

James Joel Dunham was found dead in a residence near 101 Avenue and 153 Street at around 5:20 a.m. on Friday. Police were initially called to Cloverdale Apartments for a weapons complaint.

Over the weekend, police put out a plea for help as they searched for information regarding the whereabouts of a 32-year-old man. Police said Kendall Desjarlais is a person of interest in Dunham’s death.

Officers are looking for information on where Desjarlais is, as well as his activities leading up to and/or following Dunham’s death.

If anyone sees Desjarlais, they are asked to call police immediately and not approach him.

Anyone with information regarding Dunham’s activities leading up to his death is also asked to contact police.

Dunham’s death marks Edmonton’s 29th homicide of 2017.