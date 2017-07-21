Man found dead at apartment in west Edmonton’s Canora neighbourhood

Edmonton police are investigating the suspicious death of a man found at an apartment building just off Stony Plain Road in the west Edmonton area.

Police were called around 5:20 a.m. to a weapons complaint at Cloverdale Apartments on 153 Street near 101 Avenue in the Canora neighbourhood.

Officers arrived to find a man dead. It’s not known what kind of injuries he sustained.

An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.

No further details are known.

