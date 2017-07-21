Man found dead at apartment in west Edmonton’s Canora neighbourhood
A A
Edmonton police are investigating the suspicious death of a man found at an apartment building just off Stony Plain Road in the west Edmonton area.
Police were called around 5:20 a.m. to a weapons complaint at Cloverdale Apartments on 153 Street near 101 Avenue in the Canora neighbourhood.
Officers arrived to find a man dead. It’s not known what kind of injuries he sustained.
An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.
No further details are known.
— More to come…
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.