Crime
April 24, 2017 4:18 pm

Man charged in fatal stabbing of woman in northeast Edmonton to undergo assessment

By Online Journalist  Global News

Police were called to investigate a death at a home in northeast Edmonton's Belmont neighbourhood, located in the Clareview area, early Monday morning. April 17, 2017.

Sarah Kraus, Global News
A A

The man charged with second-degree murder in a 53-year-old woman’s stabbing death on Easter Monday will undergo a 30-day assessment.

Jason Glenn Dickout, 30, made a brief court appearance in Edmonton on Monday morning.

He is charged with second-degree murder and possession of a dangerous weapon in connection with Edmonton’s 14th homicide of 2017.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Second-degree murder charge laid in northeast Edmonton homicide

At around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, April 17, police were called to a home in the area of 130 Avenue and 32 Street, where the woman was found dead inside.

The house is listed as being owned by Kathy and Dale Dickout and neighbours said the couple has lived in the home for decades.

The couple’s next door neighbour said she saw their adult son being taken out of the house naked, in handcuffs by police in the middle of the night.

READ MORE: 53-year-old woman murdered in northeast Edmonton was stabbed to death

Police did not release the victim’s name, saying “it does not serve an investigative purpose, there is no risk to public safety and the EPS has a duty to protect the privacy rights of the victims and their families.”

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2017 Edmonton homicides
Edmonton crime
Edmonton homicide
fatal stabbing
Jason Dickout
Jason Genn Dickout
Stabbing
Stabbing Death

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News