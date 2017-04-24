Man charged in fatal stabbing of woman in northeast Edmonton to undergo assessment

The man charged with second-degree murder in a 53-year-old woman’s stabbing death on Easter Monday will undergo a 30-day assessment.

Jason Glenn Dickout, 30, made a brief court appearance in Edmonton on Monday morning.

He is charged with second-degree murder and possession of a dangerous weapon in connection with Edmonton’s 14th homicide of 2017.

At around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, April 17, police were called to a home in the area of 130 Avenue and 32 Street, where the woman was found dead inside.

The house is listed as being owned by Kathy and Dale Dickout and neighbours said the couple has lived in the home for decades.

The couple’s next door neighbour said she saw their adult son being taken out of the house naked, in handcuffs by police in the middle of the night.

Police did not release the victim’s name, saying “it does not serve an investigative purpose, there is no risk to public safety and the EPS has a duty to protect the privacy rights of the victims and their families.”