Second-degree murder charge laid in northeast Edmonton homicide

A 30-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a woman in northeast Edmonton early Monday morning.

Police were called to a home in the area of 130 Avenue and 32 Street at around 12:30 a.m.

A 53-year-old woman was found dead inside the home.

The house is listed as being owned by Kathy and Dale Dickout and neighbours said the couple has lived in the home for decades.

On Tuesday, police said Jason Glenn Dickout was charged with second-degree murder and possession of a dangerous weapon.

The cause of the woman’s death has not been released. An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Police said the woman’s name would not be released because “it does not serve an investigative purpose, there is no risk to public safety and the EPS has a duty to protest the privacy rights of the victims and their families.”

Her death has been deemed Edmonton’s 14th homicide of 2017.

