April 17, 2017 4:31 am

Suspicious death in northeast Edmonton under police investigation

By Online Journalist  Global News

Police were called to investigate a death at a home in northeast Edmonton's Belmont neighbourhood, located in the Clareview area, early Monday morning. April 17, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
Edmonton police are investigating a death at a home in the northeast Clareview area.

Police were called early Monday morning to a home in the Belmont neighbourhood.

Police tape could be seen blocking off a 1970s-style bungalow, and several EPS vehicles were parked in front of the home.

Few details are known, however police did confirm they are investigating a death.

Belmont-death-4

More to come…

Belmont
Belmont neighbourhood
Clareview
Crime
Edmonton police
Edmonton police investigation
edmonton police service
EPS
Suspicious Death

Global News