Suspicious death in northeast Edmonton under police investigation

Edmonton police are investigating a death at a home in the northeast Clareview area.
Police were called early Monday morning to a home in the Belmont neighbourhood.
Police tape could be seen blocking off a 1970s-style bungalow, and several EPS vehicles were parked in front of the home.
Few details are known, however police did confirm they are investigating a death.
More to come…
