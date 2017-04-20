53-year-old woman murdered in northeast Edmonton was stabbed to death

An autopsy has confirmed the 53-year-old woman killed on Easter Monday died from a stab wound.

Police were called to a home in the area of 130 Avenue and 32 Street at around 12:30 a.m. where the woman was found dead inside.

READ MORE: 53-year-old woman found dead in northeast Edmonton home, homicide detectives investigating

The house is listed as being owned by Kathy and Dale Dickout and neighbours said the couple has lived in the home for decades.

The couple’s next door neighbour said she saw their adult son being taken out of the house naked, in handcuffs by police in the middle of the night.

READ MORE: Second-degree murder charge laid in northeast Edmonton homicide

On Tuesday, 30-year-old Jason Glenn Dickout was charged with second-degree murder. He was also charged with possession of a dangerous weapon.

The death was deemed Edmonton’s 14th homicide of the year.

Police said they would not release the victim’s name because “it does not serve an investigative purpose, there is no risk to public safety and the EPS has a duty to protect the privacy rights of the victims and their families.”