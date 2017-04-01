Woman, 25, charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal Edmonton stabbing

Homicide detectives have charged a 25-year-old woman with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 21-year-old woman Friday morning.

Police were called by a neighbour to a home in the Calder community near 128 Avenue and 124 Street overnight.

Officers found a woman suffering from a stab wound. She was taken to hospital where she died early Friday morning.

Friends identified the 21-year-old as Sara Crane.

An autopsy confirmed she died from a stab wound “following an altercation.”

Megan Loos, 25, has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

This is Edmonton’s 11th homicide of the year.

Police have not confirmed the name of the victim, saying: “The EPS has decided not to release the name of the deceased in this investigation for the following reasons: it does not serve an investigative purpose, there is no risk to public safety and the EPS has a duty to protect the privacy rights of the victims and their families.”