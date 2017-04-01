Crime
April 1, 2017 4:03 pm

Woman, 25, charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal Edmonton stabbing

By Web Producer  Global News

Police investigate a woman's stabbing death in the area of 128 Avenue and 124 Street Friday, March 31, 2017.

Vinesh Pratap, Global News
A A

Homicide detectives have charged a 25-year-old woman with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 21-year-old woman Friday morning.

Police were called by a neighbour to a home in the Calder community near 128 Avenue and 124 Street overnight.

Officers found a woman suffering from a stab wound. She was taken to hospital where she died early Friday morning.

Friends identified the 21-year-old as Sara Crane.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Young woman who died after north Edmonton stabbing identified by friends 

An autopsy confirmed she died from a stab wound “following an altercation.”

Megan Loos, 25, has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

This is Edmonton’s 11th homicide of the year.

Police have not confirmed the name of the victim, saying: “The EPS has decided not to release the name of the deceased in this investigation for the following reasons: it does not serve an investigative purpose, there is no risk to public safety and the EPS has a duty to protect the privacy rights of the victims and their families.”
Report an error
Calder
Edmonton crime
Edmonton homicide
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
EPS
Megan Loos
Sara Crane
Second Degree Murder

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News