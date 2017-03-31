Homicide detectives investigate woman’s stabbing death in north Edmonton

Edmonton police are treating a 21-year-old woman’s death in the Calder neighbourhood as suspicious.

Police were called by a neighbour to a home in the area of 128 Avenue and 124 Street overnight.

A 21-year-old woman was suffering from what police said appeared to be a stab wound. She was taken to hospital where she died early Friday morning.

An autopsy will be performed at noon Friday.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.