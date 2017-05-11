Edmonton mother charged with murder after 11-day-old daughter dies of lethal dose of meth

A 31-year-old Edmonton woman has been charged with second-degree murder after an 11-day-old baby died from a lethal dose of methamphetamine, police said on Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday, March 29, police were called to a report of a baby not breathing at a residence in the area of 72 Street and 83 Avenue.

Paramedics transported the baby to hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police said the girl’s name will not be released.

An autopsy and toxicology tests confirmed the girl died from a lethal dose of methamphetamine. It’s not known how the baby received the drug.

Michelle Rice is charged with second-degree murder.

Homicide detectives are looking to speak with several individuals who are believed to have visited the residence in the 11 days before the baby’s death.

Anyone who may have visited the house on or after March 18 is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.