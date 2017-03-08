2nd-degree murder charge laid after woman found dead in Edmonton apartment suite

A 34-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after a woman was found dead in a northeast Edmonton apartment suite earlier this week.

Timothy John Crowe appeared in court Wednesday morning in relation to the death of a 30-year-old woman whose name was not released by police.

Edmonton police said Crowe and the woman knew each other.

At around 7:30 p.m. Monday, police were called to the area of 162 Avenue and 51 Street where a woman’s body was found inside an apartment suite.

An autopsy was conducted Tuesday morning but police said more testing is needed so the cause of her death will not be released at this time. Investigators have confirmed her death is a homicide.

Police said the woman’s name would not be released because it does not serve an investigative purpose and there is no risk to public safety. The EPS also said it has a duty to protect the privacy rights of the victims and their families.

The woman’s death is Edmonton’s ninth homicide of 2017.