Police homicide unit investigates after woman found dead in northeast Edmonton
Police said they are treating the death of a woman whose body was found in a northeast Edmonton apartment suite on Monday as “suspicious.”
They said officers were called to the area of 162 Avenue and 51 Street at around 7:30 p.m. after the body was discovered.
Police did not say how old they believed the woman was but said they expected to provide more details on Tuesday.
The homicide unit is now investigating.
More to come…
