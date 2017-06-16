Crime
June 16, 2017 5:16 pm

2 men charged with first-degree murder after man shot outside Edmonton pub

By Online journalist  Global News

Edmonton police investigating a fatal shooting at a strip mall near Hermitage Road and 40 Street in northeast Edmonton's Clareview area. June 1, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
Two men have been charged in connection with the death of a 28-year-old man shot in northeast Edmonton earlier this month and police suggested the shooting unfolded after an argument that the victim was not a part of.

On Friday afternoon, police said 30-year-old Jermaine Jahmal Soungie and 30-year-old Winston Stanley Dickson Thom have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Justin Nicholas Allen who was shot after leaving a pub at Hermitage Road and 40 Street on June 1.

Police and EMS were called the bar in a strip mall just before 1:30 a.m. where officers found a man lying on the ground.

According to police, “two groups of people became involved in an argument inside a pub” and investigators have determined Allen was shot after leaving the pub, however, they believe Allen had nothing to do with the original confrontation.

In addition to the first-degree murder charge, Soungie has also been charged with use of a firearm, knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm, careless use of firearm and another charge which police did not specify.

Thom has also been charged with use of a firearm, knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm, careless use of a firearm and several other charges which police did not specify.

On the night of the shooting, another man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a separate shooting in the same area about an hour earlier. Police did not provide an update on that shooting on Friday.

