2 men charged with first-degree murder after man shot outside Edmonton pub

Two men have been charged in connection with the death of a 28-year-old man shot in northeast Edmonton earlier this month and police suggested the shooting unfolded after an argument that the victim was not a part of.

On Friday afternoon, police said 30-year-old Jermaine Jahmal Soungie and 30-year-old Winston Stanley Dickson Thom have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Justin Nicholas Allen who was shot after leaving a pub at Hermitage Road and 40 Street on June 1.

Police and EMS were called the bar in a strip mall just before 1:30 a.m. where officers found a man lying on the ground.

According to police, “two groups of people became involved in an argument inside a pub” and investigators have determined Allen was shot after leaving the pub, however, they believe Allen had nothing to do with the original confrontation.

In addition to the first-degree murder charge, Soungie has also been charged with use of a firearm, knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm, careless use of firearm and another charge which police did not specify.

Thom has also been charged with use of a firearm, knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm, careless use of a firearm and several other charges which police did not specify.

On the night of the shooting, another man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a separate shooting in the same area about an hour earlier. Police did not provide an update on that shooting on Friday.