2 shootings in northeast Edmonton send 2 men to hospital, homicide unit called in

Two men were sent to hospital after two separate shootings in northeast Edmonton early Thursday morning, and the EPS homicide unit was called in to investigate one of them.

Police and EMS were called around 1:30 a.m. to a strip mall near Hermitage Road and 40 Street, where a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was rushed to hospital. There was no update on his condition but police said the homicide unit was called to help investigate.

The other shooting took place about an hour earlier, just after midnight near a Husky gas station just off 66 Street and 132 Avenue.

Police said the victim in that shooting did not suffer serious injuries and will be “ok.” Officers could be seen interviewing several people nearby.

EPS said the two shootings are not related and no one is in custody in either case.

More to come…