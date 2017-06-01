Crime
June 1, 2017 7:28 am

2 shootings in northeast Edmonton send 2 men to hospital, homicide unit called in

By Online Journalist  Global News

A man was taken to hospital and the Edmonton Police Service homicide unit called in to investigate after a shooting at a strip mall near Hermitage Road and 40 Street in northeast Edmonton's Clareview area. June 1, 2017.

Global News
A A

Two men were sent to hospital after two separate shootings in northeast Edmonton early Thursday morning, and the EPS homicide unit was called in to investigate one of them.

Hermitage-shooting-3

A man was taken to hospital and the Edmonton Police Service homicide unit called in to investigate after a shooting at a strip mall near Hermitage Road and 40 Street in northeast Edmonton’s Clareview area. June 1, 2017.

Global News
Hermitage-shooting-4

A man was taken to hospital and the Edmonton Police Service homicide unit called in to investigate after a shooting at a strip mall near Hermitage Road and 40 Street in northeast Edmonton’s Clareview area. June 1, 2017.

Global News
Hermitage-shooting-2

A man was taken to hospital and the Edmonton Police Service homicide unit called in to investigate after a shooting at a strip mall near Hermitage Road and 40 Street in northeast Edmonton’s Clareview area. June 1, 2017.

Global News
Hermitage-shooting-1

A man was taken to hospital and the Edmonton Police Service homicide unit called in to investigate after a shooting at a strip mall near Hermitage Road and 40 Street in northeast Edmonton’s Clareview area. June 1, 2017.

Global News

Police and EMS were called around 1:30 a.m. to a strip mall near Hermitage Road and 40 Street, where a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was rushed to hospital. There was no update on his condition but police said the homicide unit was called to help investigate.

A man was treated after a shooting near a Husky gas station just off 66 Street and 132 Avenue in northeast Edmonton. June 1, 2017.

Global News

The other shooting took place about an hour earlier, just after midnight near a Husky gas station just off 66 Street and 132 Avenue.

Police said the victim in that shooting did not suffer serious injuries and will be “ok.” Officers could be seen interviewing several people nearby.

Police interviewing witnesses after a shooting near a Husky gas station just off 66 Street and 132 Avenue in northeast Edmonton. June 1, 2017.

Global News

EPS said the two shootings are not related and no one is in custody in either case.

More to come…

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Clareview
Clareview shooting
Crime
Edmonton crime
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
Edmonton shooting
EPS
northeast Edmonton
Northeast Edmonton shooting
Shooting

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News