Crime
June 19, 2017 2:05 pm
Updated: June 19, 2017 2:49 pm

Edmonton police seeking tips in stabbing death of 25-year-old man

By Online Journalist  Global News

Edmonton Police Service investigating in an alley north of 118 Avenue, between 49 and 50 Street. June 16, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
A A

Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate the city’s latest homicide, which happened last week in the Beverly area.

Police have identified the victim as Brent Jonas Coates, 25.

Brent Coates, 25.

Credit: GoFundMe

READ MORE: Fatal stabbing in northeast Edmonton’s Beverly area deemed homicide

On Friday morning around 3:30, a man flagged down a passing police vehicle to report that another man had been stabbed nearby.

Police found Coates in an alley north of 118 Avenue, between 49 Street and 50 Street and called for EMS; however, he died on scene.

FullSizeRender

Edmonton Police Service investigating in an alley north of 118 Avenue, between 49 and 50 Street. June 16, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
IMGL7217

Edmonton Police Service investigating in an alley north of 118 Avenue, between 49 and 50 Street. June 16, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
IMGL7220

Edmonton Police Service investigating in an alley north of 118 Avenue, between 49 and 50 Street. June 16, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
IMGL7214

Edmonton Police Service investigating in an alley north of 118 Avenue, between 49 and 50 Street. June 16, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
IMGL7230

Edmonton Police Service investigating in an alley north of 118 Avenue, between 49 and 50 Street. June 16, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
IMGL7226

Edmonton Police Service investigating in an alley north of 118 Avenue, between 49 and 50 Street. June 16, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
IMGL7221

Edmonton Police Service investigating in an alley north of 118 Avenue, between 49 and 50 Street. June 16, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
IMG_1369

Edmonton Police Service investigating in an alley north of 118 Avenue, between 49 and 50 Street. June 16, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News

“We would like to speak with anyone who had contact with Brent in the days leading up to his death,” Edmonton police homicide section Staff. Sgt. Duane Hunter said.

“We continue to encourage anyone who has information about this homicide to contact police.”

READ MORE: As homicides pile up, deputy police chief calls Edmonton ‘safe city’

Story continues below

Coates’ death is Edmonton’s 23rd homicide of 2017. No arrests have been announced.

His death came one day after another man in his 20s was stabbed in north Edmonton. Clinton John Bluecloud, 29, died in hospital after being stabbed during a fight outside an apartment in the Londonderry area. Michael Barber, 48, was charged with second-degree murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Anyone with information about what led up to Coates’ death, or about the suspects, is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Beverly
Brent Coates
Brent Jonas Coates
Crime
Edmonton Beverly
Edmonton homicide
Edmonton homicides
Edmonton Homicides 2017
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
EPS
Homicides
Stabbing

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News