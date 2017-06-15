2 men hospitalized in critical condition after north Edmonton stabbing

Homicide detectives are investigating after two men were sent to hospital in critical condition following a stabbing near a north Edmonton apartment building.

The incident happened early Thursday morning at the Londonderry Heights apartment building near 72 Street and 144 Avenue.

It happened next door to Fire Station No. 14, where Alberta Health Services said someone ran over to get help from firefighters, who were first on scene.

EMS crews were dispatched at 4:20 a.m., and arrived on scene five minutes later to find a 29-year-old man in cardiac arrest.

A second man, believed to be 39, was also found suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to AHS.

Both patients were taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and their current condition is not known.

Edmonton police officers could be seen investigating both at the fire hall and apartment building.

The area outside a section of ground floor suites was blocked off with police tape and homicide detectives were investigating.

