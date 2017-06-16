Man found dead in northeast Edmonton’s Beverly area
There was a heavy police presence Friday morning in northeast Edmonton’s Beacon Heights area, where a man was found dead.
The man, whose body has since been covered, was found in an alley north of 118 Avenue, between 49 and 50 Street, around 3:30 a.m.
No other details are known and Edmonton police have not commented. Global News has a crew on scene.
More to come…
