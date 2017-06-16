edmonton police service
June 16, 2017 7:10 am

Man found dead in northeast Edmonton’s Beverly area

By Online Journalist  Global News

Edmonton Police Service investigating in an alley north of 118 Avenue, between 49 and 50 Street. June 16, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
There was a heavy police presence Friday morning in northeast Edmonton’s Beacon Heights area, where a man was found dead.

The man, whose body has since been covered, was found in an alley north of 118 Avenue, between 49 and 50 Street, around 3:30 a.m.

No other details are known and Edmonton police have not commented. Global News has a crew on scene.

More to come…

