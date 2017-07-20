No charges laid in Edmonton’s 28th homicide: Police

No charges will be laid in connection to the death of a 38-year-old man after an assault in northeast Edmonton.

On July 12, police officers responded to a property at Evergreen Mobile Home Park after a confrontation between a 38-year-old man and a 19-year-old man.

READ MORE: Edmonton police identify woman found dead in Beverly, say she was shot to death

The 38-year-old man sustained life-threatening head injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he died three days later.

The medical examiner confirmed the man died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.

The death marks Edmonton’s 28th homicide of the year.

However, EPS Homicide investigators will not be laying any charges in the man’s death. After consultation with the Crown, the death has been “determined to be non-culpable.”

Edmonton police did not release the victim’s name.