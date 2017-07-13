Edmonton homicide detectives investigate assault
A man was sent to hospital Wednesday night after an assault in northeast Edmonton.
Police said a 38-year-old man was taken to hospital at around 11:45 p.m. from Evergreen Park Road.
The Edmonton Police Service homicide unit is overseeing the investigation.
There was no update on the victim’s condition as of noon Thursday.
