Canada election: Promises Trudeau, Scheer, Singh, May and Blanchet have made

Federal parties vying for victory on Oct. 21 will be making a range of pledges to Canadians in the weeks to come.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservatives’ Andrew Scheer, New Democrat Jagmeet Singh, Bloc Québécois’ Yves-François Blanchet and Green Party’s Elizabeth May are poised to promise plans on everything from health care to climate change and the economy.

To help make sense of it all, Global News is tracking what’s been promised by the major federal party leaders.

Here’s a running list of pledges the leaders made in the months ahead of the election, and during the campaign.

March 19: Liberals table the federal budget, outlining a series of promises pegged on reelection. Some key promises include the the creation of a Canadian Drug Agency, $300 million in incentives for those buying zero emission vehicles, and help cheaper mortgages for first-time homebuyers.

Feb 20: Singh says he would re-introduce 30-year terms to CMHC-insured mortgages for people who qualify for mortgages but need extra room in their budget. He says the NDP plan to build 500,000 affordable homes in the next decade, including investments in co-operative and non-market affordable housing units.

Singh outlines a plan for climate change, saying he would help cut Canada’s greenhouse-gas emissions almost in half over the next decade. June 16: Singh introduces his campaign platform, promising a range of policies, including a national pharmacare plan, higher taxes for the wealthy, caps on cellphone and internet bills, more affordable housing, and improved education and living conditions for First Nations communities.

New Democrats say the party would “immediately” establish a $15 federal minimum wage. Sept. 4: At a townhall, Singh outlines his plans to beef up police resources to investigate hate crimes and impose a federal ban on carding.

May 16: Green Party unveils an extensive climate action plan dubbed “Mission: Possible,” which includes ending all imports of foreign oil and prioritizing “adaptation measures” for Canada’s agriculture, fishing and forestry industries.

Jan. 17: Blanchet is named Bloc Québécois leader on promises he will tirelessly promote Quebec independence and to “win Quebec and win for Quebec.”

— With files from The Canadian Press