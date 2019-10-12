Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Decision Canada 2019

Advertisement
Politics

Elizabeth May vows to hold ‘national re-examination’ of veterans issues if elected

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 12, 2019 9:43 am
Green Party leader Elizabeth May speaks during the Federal leaders French language debate in Gatineau, Que. on Thursday, October 10, 2019.
Green Party leader Elizabeth May speaks during the Federal leaders French language debate in Gatineau, Que. on Thursday, October 10, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Wattie

Elizabeth May says Canada needs a “national re-examination” of veterans issues and she’d begin it immediately if the Greens are elected.

May is campaigning in Atlantic Canada today and made an announcement outside Charlottetown, where the federal Veterans Affairs department has its headquarters.

READ MORE: ‘Both are burnt to me’: Veterans struggle with parties after broken promises

Many veterans are angry at both the Conservative and Liberal parties over changes to their pensions and lack of access to supports for lifelong service-related injuries.

May says the Green party would go back to the way disability pensions were paid more than a decade ago, and extend payments to spouses of more veterans of both the military and the RCMP.

2019 Canada Election: Advance polls open
2019 Canada Election: Advance polls open

Those would be first steps toward a bigger reconsideration of how the nation cares for people who’ve served in uniform.

Story continues below advertisement

May says it’s not just a matter of doing what’s right, but of promising young people considering careers in the military that they won’t be abandoned if they’re hurt while serving.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Federal ElectionFederal election 2019canada electionDecision Canadacanada election 2019Elections CanadaGreen PartyCanadian Armed ForcesElection CanadaElizabeth MayVeterans Affairs
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.