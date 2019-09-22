Decision Canada 2019

September 22, 2019 10:35 am

Scheer vows to clear backlog of Canadian veterans waiting to receive benefits

By Staff The Canadian Press

Federal Conservative leader Andrew Scheer makes a campaign announcement in Saint John, N.B. on Friday September 20, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is promising to provide support to Canadian veterans by clearing a backlog of benefit applications within two years if elected.

Scheer says a Conservative government would use legislation to ensure every veteran can get services in a timely manner.

He says it will require a new investment, which the parliamentary budget officer has pegged at $50 million over two years.

Veterans Affairs Canada numbers show nearly 40,000 veterans were waiting at the end of last November to hear whether their applications for financial assistance would be approved _ 11,000 more than the previous year.

The backlog has been a source of concern for years.

Scheer also pledged to create a reliable pension program and get commemoration projects back on track.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

