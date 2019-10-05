Menu

Canada

NDP’s Singh heading to poisoned community of Grassy Narrows First Nation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 5, 2019 9:54 am
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh speaks during an announcement in Ottawa on Tuesday September 17, 2019. .
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh speaks during an announcement in Ottawa on Tuesday September 17, 2019. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is visiting Grassy Narrows First Nation in northern Ontario today, a community dealing with generations of mercury poisoning from contaminated water.

The federal government and Grassy Narrows have struggled to reach an agreement on building a treatment centre for victims of the mercury from an upstream paper mill, and the chief of the First Nation, Rudy Turtle, is running for the New Democrats against Liberal Bob Nault.

READ MORE: Take a bow? Rihanna just followed Jagmeet Singh on Instagram

Grassy Narrows’ problems are a visible symbol of the challenges the Liberals have had with their promises to advance reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

Elizabeth May of the Green Party, meanwhile, is to make an announcement in British Columbia on the Green party’s own commitment to reconciliation.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is campaigning but has a relatively low-key schedule of appearances with three candidates in ridings east of Toronto.

The Liberals’ Justin Trudeau has a day off the campaign trail.

Federal Election 2019: Singh says Trudeau isn’t genuine on Indigenous ruling
© 2019 The Canadian Press
