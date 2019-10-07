Menu

Decision Canada 2019

Politics

Scheer pledges to get rid of admissions fees for Canada’s national museums

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2019 10:10 am
Parliament Hill is pictured in the background as Conservative leader Andrew Scheer arrives for a morning announcement in Ottawa, Oct. 7, 2019. .
Parliament Hill is pictured in the background as Conservative leader Andrew Scheer arrives for a morning announcement in Ottawa, Oct. 7, 2019. . Jonathan Hayward/CP

OTTAWA — The Conservatives say they would get rid of admission fees at all of Canada’s national museums.

Andrew Scheer made the announcement on an otherwise quiet day, as the party leaders prepare for the English-language debate later today.

READ MORE: 6 federal party leaders gather in Ottawa ahead of the debate

Scheer says scrapping those fees will make it easier for families to learn about Canada’s history and make school trips and family vacations more affordable.

The parliamentary budget office estimates that would cost the government about $21 million a year.

Federal Election 2019: Scheer says he remains confident in Conservative vetting process
Federal Election 2019: Scheer says he remains confident in Conservative vetting process

The nine national museums include the National Gallery of Canada, the Canadian War Museum and the Canada Science and Technology Museum in Ottawa, as well as the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg.

Scheer says he would also make the RCMP Heritage Centre in Regina a national museum, and also make its admission free.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
