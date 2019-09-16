Scheer promises to bring back 2 children’s tax credits cut by Trudeau

LAKE COUNTRY, B.C. — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is resurrecting two more of Stephen Harper’s boutique tax credits that were later axed by the Trudeau Liberals.

Scheer is unveiling two policy measures Tuesday that he says he’d implement if he becomes prime minister: the Children’s Fitness Tax Credit and the Children’s Arts and Learning Tax Credit.

The two will allow Canadian families to claim credits for expenses related to their families’ fitness- or sports-related activities and for arts and educational expenses.

The measures are part of Scheer’s ongoing policy theme of putting more money into the hands of hard-working, middle-class Canadian families, and blaming the policies of Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau for making life harder for them.

Trudeau phased out the two credits in his government’s first budgets after defeating Harper in 2015, which ended nearly a decade of Conservative rule.

Scheer is attacking Trudeau’s claim that the two tax breaks didn’t really help Canadian families.