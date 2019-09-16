Decision Canada 2019

September 16, 2019 11:14 am
Updated: September 16, 2019 11:21 am

Trudeau pledges $535 million yearly for child care spaces outside school hours

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATERLOO, Ont. — Justin Trudeau says a Liberal government would create up to 250,000 more spaces for children in before and after school child care programs.

Trudeau says the Liberals would also cut the fees parents pay for these elementary school programs by 10 per cent.

They would also ensure that 10 per cent of the new spaces go to help out parents who work outside normal hours.

The promise would cost at least $535 million per year, on top of what the federal government is already sending to provinces for child care.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said last month his government would move ahead with planned cuts to child care, and as of Jan. 1, municipalities in the province will have to pay 20 per cent of the cost of creating new child care spaces.

Trudeau says the provinces need to step up to make sure child care is affordable, but the federal government has a role to play too.

