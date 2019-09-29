NDP promises $100M fund aimed at keeping youth out of gangs

SURREY, B.C. — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says a New Democrat government would create a $100-million fund dedicated to helping keep young people out of gangs.

Singh says it’s part of his plan to tackle rising organized crime in British Columbia.

He says the $100 million would go to after-school programs and youth drop-in centres to help support young people and give them a brighter future.

READ MORE: Trudeau to reveal bulk of Liberal platform in Ont., Singh continues campaign in B.C.

It was Singh’s sixth straight day in the province, where he has made a series of regionally focused announcements.

He has also promised to create a dedicated RCMP anti-money laundering unit, with half of its $20-million funding for B.C.

Singh is running for re-election in the Vancouver-area riding of Burnaby South, and the party is also trying to fend off the Greens in the province.