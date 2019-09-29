Decision Canada 2019

More
Politics
September 29, 2019 1:28 pm

NDP promises $100M fund aimed at keeping youth out of gangs

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Experts say after-school programs will help fight gang violence: Singh

A A

SURREY, B.C. — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says a New Democrat government would create a $100-million fund dedicated to helping keep young people out of gangs.

Singh says it’s part of his plan to tackle rising organized crime in British Columbia.

He says the $100 million would go to after-school programs and youth drop-in centres to help support young people and give them a brighter future.

READ MORE: Trudeau to reveal bulk of Liberal platform in Ont., Singh continues campaign in B.C.

It was Singh’s sixth straight day in the province, where he has made a series of regionally focused announcements.

He has also promised to create a dedicated RCMP anti-money laundering unit, with half of its $20-million funding for B.C.

Singh is running for re-election in the Vancouver-area riding of Burnaby South, and the party is also trying to fend off the Greens in the province.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
canada election
canada election 2019
Decision Canada
Election Canada
Elections Canada
Federal Election
Federal election 2019
Gangs
Jagmeet Singh
NDP
Organized Crime

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.