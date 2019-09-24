Decision Canada 2019

More
Politics
September 24, 2019 11:02 am

Helping rural areas, cutting emissions part of Greens’ vision for Canada Post

By Staff The Canadian Press

A supporter holds a sign for the Green Party of Canada in Toronto, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. The federal Greens are proposing to reimagine Canada Post, using its infrastructure to serve communities in different ways and cut greenhouse gas emissions.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
A A

SACKVILLE, N.B. ⁠— The federal Greens are proposing to reimagine Canada Post, using its infrastructure to serve communities in different ways and cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Party leader Elizabeth May is highlighting promises from her platform that would help rural and remote communities.

WATCH (Sept. 23, 2019): Elizabeth May makes campaign stop in Fredericton

That includes developing a national transportation strategy, with a zero-carbon goal for public ground transportation in Canada by 2040.

May says the Greens would upgrade Canada Post’s fleet to electric vehicles.

WATCH (Sept. 21, 2019): Largest electric vehicle event in Atlantic Canada held in Halifax

The Greens also want to give postal carriers the mandate to check in on people with mobility issues or live alone, particularly during extreme heat and storms.

May says a Green government would help Canada Post establish banking services, provide public high-speed internet access in post offices, and set up electric vehicle charging stations in its parking lots.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
canada election
canada election 2019
Canada Post
Canada Post electric vehicles
Decision Canada
Election Canada
Elections Canada
Electric Vehicles
Elizabeth May
Federal Election
Federal election 2019
GHG emissions
Green Party
postal carriers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.