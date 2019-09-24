Conservatives promise to reduce tax rates for small businesses

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. – Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is pledging to repeal changes to the tax system that led to a near war between small business and the Liberal government two years ago.

Scheer says he’ll reverse decisions by the Liberals to increase the tax rate on small business investments and make it harder for companies to pay dividends to family members.

“A new Conservative government will continue to celebrate small businesses as drivers of prosperity, and not view them merely as sources of revenue,” he said.

Those two items were part of a suite of tax measures introduced by the Liberals in 2017, which they said were designed to close loopholes.

But they were met with strong opposition by businesses who felt they were being unfairly tarnished as tax cheats.

Scheer says unleashing the full potential of small businesses is critical to growing Canada’s economy.

The Conservative leader is campainging today in southwestern Ontario, making his tax announcement in St. Catharines before moving on to Waterloo and London, Ont.

