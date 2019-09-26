Scheer vows to launch judicial inquiry into SNC-Lavalin affair if elected

MONTREAL — Andrew Scheer is promising a Conservative government would launch a judicial inquiry to find out what happened during the SNC-Lavalin affair.

Scheer made the pledge during a visit to Justin Trudeau’s Montreal-area riding of Papineau this morning, saying an inquiry would finally provide Canadians the answers they deserve about the government’s involvement in SNC-Lavalin’s criminal prosecution.

REALITY CHECK: No, the RCMP did not confirm an investigation into SNC-Lavalin scandal

The Conservative leader has repeatedly raised the SNC-Lavalin affair, which resulted in the resignation of two of Trudeau’s cabinet ministers, during the course of his election campaign.

Scheer also committed to introduce legislation that would let the RCMP ask the Supreme Court of Canada for access to information protected by cabinet confidence.

WATCH BELOW: Is Trudeau’s ‘sunny ways’ image tarnished for good?

He says the legislation would prevent “corrupt” and “sleazy” politicians from hiding behind cabinet confidence to escape police investigation.

Scheer will spend the rest of the morning visiting two other Montreal ridings with candidates.