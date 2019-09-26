Decision Canada 2019

Canada
September 26, 2019 10:28 am

Scheer vows to launch judicial inquiry into SNC-Lavalin affair if elected

By Staff The Canadian Press

Federal Conservative leader Andrew Scheer makes a campaign stop in Thorold, Ont., on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

MONTREAL — Andrew Scheer is promising a Conservative government would launch a judicial inquiry to find out what happened during the SNC-Lavalin affair.

Scheer made the pledge during a visit to Justin Trudeau’s Montreal-area riding of Papineau this morning, saying an inquiry would finally provide Canadians the answers they deserve about the government’s involvement in SNC-Lavalin’s criminal prosecution.

REALITY CHECK: No, the RCMP did not confirm an investigation into SNC-Lavalin scandal

The Conservative leader has repeatedly raised the SNC-Lavalin affair, which resulted in the resignation of two of Trudeau’s cabinet ministers, during the course of his election campaign.

Scheer also committed to introduce legislation that would let the RCMP ask the Supreme Court of Canada for access to information protected by cabinet confidence.

He says the legislation would prevent “corrupt” and “sleazy” politicians from hiding behind cabinet confidence to escape police investigation.

Scheer will spend the rest of the morning visiting two other Montreal ridings with candidates.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

