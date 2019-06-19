Andrew Scheer’s climate plan to focus on ‘tech not taxes’ with investment rules

Andrew Scheer‘s long-awaited climate plan will put emphasis on private-sector green technology investments and affirm a commitment to meeting Canada’s emission reduction targets under the Paris Agreements.

A Conservative official told Global News ahead of the plan’s scheduled release on Wednesday evening that “tech, not taxes” is the guiding focus for the Conservative leader’s plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and spur private-sector investment in green technology.

The plan, which Scheer has previously said will include cutting the carbon tax, would set emissions standards requiring major emitters to cut greenhouse gases by an as-yet-unclear amount and which will force them to invest in private-sector research and development of green technology.

Those amounts will fluctuate based on the standards set for varying industries but would not be finalized unless the Conservatives are elected.

CBC News reported on Tuesday night that the plan would apply to large-scale polluters with more than 40 kilotonnes per year in emissions.

Under the current Liberal carbon tax, emission caps kick in for polluters that emit more than 50 kilotonnes per year.

Under the standards described by the official, big polluters could meet those investment requirements by investing in subsidiaries of Canadian companies to do eligible research and development for emissions-reducing technology, a pool of industrial research and development green tech investments, and Canadian green bonds or financial tools focusing on emissions-reducing technology.

They could also invest in Canadian clean technology companies that are piloting or adopting similar technology to reduce emissions, or into programs at Canadian colleges or universities focused on developing clean technology.

The official said the intent of the plan is to put Canada in the “best position” to hit its emission reduction targets under the Paris Agreement while also ensuring that any money generated as a result of the reduction standards placed on industry stays in the private sector.

Canada’s commitment under the Paris Agreement is to reduce its emissions by 30 per cent by 2030, based off 2005 levels.

The Parliamentary Budget Officer said last week that the government may need a higher carbon tax in order to reduce emissions to hit that target but the Liberals maintain that they are on track and remain committed to hitting the targeted reduction levels.

Climate change has become a significant political issue for the governing Liberals, who frequently use Scheer’s lack of a plan to lambaste him as a leader who will not prioritize the risks of a changing climate if elected as prime minister.

Scheer promised last year to release a climate plan but has taken until now to do so.