Canada election: What federal leaders have pledged on the economy

Federal parties vying for victory on Oct. 21 are making a range of promises on how they will better the economy.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, the Conservatives’ Andrew Scheer, New Democrat Jagmeet Singh, Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet and the Green Party’s Elizabeth May have made announcements on how they plan to grow the economy and make life more affordable.

Here’s a list of economic pledges leaders have made.

Feb 20: Singh says he would reintroduce 30-year terms to mortgages insured by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation for people who qualify for mortgages but need extra room in their budget. He says the NDP plans to build 500,000 affordable homes in the next decade, including investments in co-operative and non-market affordable housing units.

Sept. 2: New Democrats say the party would "immediately" establish a $15 federal minimum wage.

Sept. 13: The NDP promises the introduction of a price cap on cellphone and internet services, backed by a Telecom Consumers' Bill of Rights, to make plans affordable and to end caps on internet usage.

Sept. 14: The NDP vows to establish a Canadian Food Strategy aimed at building and linking local producers to consumers.

Sept. 14: Singh promises a $300-million automotive innovation strategy, however he says the money is contingent on keeping auto jobs in Canada.

Sept. 20: Singh says an NDP government would end "pension theft" and ensure that if a company goes bankrupt, workers do not lose a portion of their pension.

Sept. 25: NDP promise to spend $20 million for a dedicated RCMP unit to investigate money laundering, launch a national registry to show who profits from real estate and institute a 15 per cent tax on foreign buyers to address housing speculation.

Sept. 26: Singh promises to make $5,000 rent subsidies available to nearly 500,000 families as part of the party's housing strategy. It would cost $1.35 billion per year and another $450 million from the provinces starting next year, the party says.

Sept. 28: Singh promises $30 million in funding to reduce B.C. Ferries fares, says he wants to make it cheaper for families relying on the service.

Sept. 30: An NDP government would spend $10 billion over the next four years to create 500,000 new childcare spaces in Canada.

An NDP government would spend $10 billion over the next four years to create 500,000 new childcare spaces in Canada. Oct. 8: The NDP promises to immediately remove all interest on current and future post-secondary federal student loans and replace student loans with non-repayable grants.

May 16: The Green Party unveils an extensive climate action plan dubbed “Mission: Possible,” which includes ending all imports of foreign oil and prioritizing “adaptation measures” for Canada’s agriculture, fishing and forestry industries.

Aug. 8: May reveals a plan to help transition Canadian fossil-fuel workers to jobs in the renewable energy sector.

Sept. 25: Greens promise to raise new revenue by taxing financial transactions at 0.5 per cent, close a capital gains loophole and impose a one per cent tax on wealth above $20 million. The party would also allocate one per cent of the GST to housing and other municipal infrastructure, balance the budget in fiscal year 2024-25, if economic circumstances allow, and implement a tax on "sugary drinks."

Sept. 26: Under the Greens' climate change plan, May says the party would cancel proposed pipeline projects and move Canada to a carbon-free electricity grid system.

Under the Greens’ climate change plan, May says the party would cancel proposed pipeline projects and move Canada to a carbon-free electricity grid system. Sept. 29: Green Party promises a “robot tax” on companies that replace workers with machines.

Sept. 15: The Bloc Québécois releases its election platform, which includes a range of promises on the economy. Some promises include protecting Quebec companies from takeovers, supporting startup companies, targeting companies that use tax havens and preserving supply-management systems.

