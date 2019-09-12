Decision Canada 2019

September 12, 2019 12:48 pm
Updated: September 12, 2019 12:53 pm

Trudeau Liberals promise to expand first-time homebuyers program if elected

By National Online Journalist, Investigative  Global News

Liberal Party Leader Justin Trudeau is promising an expansion of the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive (FTHBI) program and the implementation of a national vacancy tax on homes to help curb foreign speculation in the housing market if the Liberals are elected in October.

The pledge expands the FTHBI program — first announced in this year’s budget — to cover home values up to $789,000, replacing the current cap of $480,000 in hot housing markets in Toronto, Vancouver and Victoria, B.C. The proposed expansion of the program does not apply to areas outside of those three markets.

Speaking at a campaign event in Victoria, Trudeau also promised a one per cent annual vacancy tax to be levied on non-resident, non-Canadian owners.

“We are sending a message that Canada is not a place for those who wish to speculate in the housing market,” Trudeau told reporters.

The FTHBI program is aimed at first-time homebuyers who earn up to $120,000 a year and is designed to lower monthly mortgage payments without boosting costs on a down payment.

Under the program, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) offers 10 per cent toward the down payment on a new home and five per cent on resale homes, interest-free.

Under the previous arrangement, a first-time buyer qualified for assistance if the total value of the mortgage did not surpass $480,000. Thursday’s announcement would see that increased to $789,000. Previous government estimates have said the program could save buyers up to $286 per month – or more than $3,430 per year – in mortgage payments on a $500,000 house.

The program has come under scrutiny in the past from housing experts who say it’s not necessarily a good deal for homebuyers. Calculations done by Global News suggest buyers may actually have to pay back more than they would save through the program.

