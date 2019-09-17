Decision Canada 2019

Politics
September 17, 2019 10:48 am

Tories pledge to increase federal contribution to RESP to 30%

By Staff The Canadian Press

Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and his wife Jill arrive at a campaign event in Calgary, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.

Frank Gunn/CP
WINNIPEG — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says he would help parents save up to send their children to college or university by increasing the amount of money the federal government contributes to the pot.

The Conservatives are proposing to increase Ottawa’s contribution to the registered education savings plan from 20 per cent to 30 per cent for every dollar families add to the savings program, up to $2,500 per year.

The Conservatives say this would increase the maximum grant that families receive from the federal government from $500 to $750 per year.

The increase would come on top of the existing federal grants for low and middle-income families.

Scheer made the announcement at a beauty school in Winnipeg.

