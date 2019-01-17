Former PQ minister Yves-François Blanchet named Bloc Québécois leader

The Bloc Québécois has a new leader.

Former Parti Québécois (PQ) cabinet minister Yves-François Blanchet was named to the party’s top spot early Thursday morning after no other candidate came forward.

Blanchet, 53, served as environment minister under Pauline Marois between 2012 and 2014 and subsequently was a regular on a public affairs TV show.

He previously worked in the music world, where he managed Quebec singer Éric Lapointe and served as president of a provincial music industry association.

Blanchet issued a statement on the party’s website promising to tirelessly promote Quebec independence and to “win Quebec and win for Quebec.”

The Bloc Québécois has been leaderless since June, when former leader Martine Ouellet stepped down after a tumultuous reign that saw seven of the party’s 10 MPs resign from caucus. All seven have since returned.