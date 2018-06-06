After Martine Ouellet resigns as Bloc Québécois leader, 2 MPs return to the party

Two of the seven MPs who quit the Bloc Québécois three months ago over Martine Ouellet‘s leadership are rejoining the party with her departure imminent.

Michel Boudrias and Simon Marcil are returning to the fold, while the five others will stay in the new party they are setting up.

Rhéal Fortin, one of the five, said Wednesday the decision to not return was based on Bloc members voting last weekend to make Quebec independence front and centre of the party’s daily discussion.

“The Bloc Québécois we left is still there,” Fortin said.

Boudrias, meanwhile, said there is no room for both parties.

“That’s obvious,” Boudrias said. “At some point, we’re all going to have to talk to each other.”

Ouellet announced Monday she will step down as head of the Bloc after she received only 32 per cent support in a leadership vote last weekend.

The resignation takes effect this coming Monday.

The Bloc has been in disarray since late February when the seven MPs quit over Ouellet’s leadership style, accusing her of talking about independence at all times instead of working to defend Quebec’s interests within the current parliamentary system.

