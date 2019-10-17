Menu

Decision Canada 2019

Politics

Carbon tax will be history by January if Tories get majority, Scheer vows

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2019 12:12 pm
Federal Election: Scheer offers timeline for early campaign promises
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer was in Brampton, Ont. on Thursday where he outlined the promises his campaign is making and when they are planned to take effect, including dates for the repeal of the federal carbon tax and a date to begin removing inter-provincial trade barriers.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is promising he’ll do whatever it takes to turn his marquee pledge to repeal the carbon tax into reality within his first 100 days in office.

Scheer is campaigning this week by laying out his vision for how he’ll govern Canada if he gets a majority next Monday, and continually refuses to entertain questions about what a minority Conservative government would look like.

Federal Election: The party that wins most seats should form government: Scheer
Scheer, a former Speaker of the House of Commons, also insists that the party that wins the most seats gets to form government, though convention suggests otherwise.

He also suggests that under a Conservative government, he wouldn’t necessarily follow in Justin Trudeau’s footsteps and put together a gender-balanced cabinet.

Federal Election: ‘Might end up with more women in cabinet’: Scheer
He says that depending on who gets elected on Monday, more than half of a Conservative cabinet could be women.

Scheer is leaving Ontario later this morning and headed to Nova Scotia for an evening rally.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Federal ElectionFederal election 2019Andrew Scheercanada electionDecision CanadaCarbon Taxcanada election 2019Elections CanadaElection CanadaConservative Partyminority governmentmajority governmentgender-balanced cabinet
