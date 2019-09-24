Decision Canada 2019

Politics
September 24, 2019 11:49 am

Singh vows to build cross-Canada corridor for clean energy

By Staff The Canadian Press

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh fields questions at a town hall campaign stop, in Halifax on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Singh is promising, if elected, to build an east-west corridor to carry clean energy across the country.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
WINNIPEG ⁠— New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh is promising, if elected, to build an east-west corridor to carry clean energy across the country.

At a campaign stop in Winnipeg, Singh is laying out major components of his party’s proposals to deal with climate issues and to create green jobs.

Singh says he would create a publicly funded $15-billion “climate bank” that would support businesses fighting climate change, and provide money for a cross-Canada corridor for clean and electric energy.

He says the corridor would electrify the country and help eliminate Canada’s reliance on burning carbon.

Singh says he would also make a “massive” investment to ensure all public transit across Canada is electrified by 2030 ⁠— but won’t share the estimated cost when pressed for details.

He also says an NDP government would ensure Indigenous communities have a seat at the table as equal partners when it comes to finding solutions to climate issues since they often face the biggest challenges of the changing environment.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

