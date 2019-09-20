Decision Canada 2019

September 20, 2019 9:41 am
Updated: September 20, 2019 10:04 am

Scheer promises $1.5B for new medical imaging equipment to replace aging ones

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Scheer promises $1.5B for new medical imaging equipment

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is promising to spend $1.5 billion to buy new medical imaging equipment for facilities across the country.

Scheer says a Conservative government would buy MRI and CT machines to replace aging ones, which he says would reduce wait times for those tests.

He cites a Conference Board of Canada report that found there are excessive wait times for those tests, which is costing the economy billions of dollars.

WATCH: Scheer promises cuts of $1.5 billion annually to balance budget

Scheer says with Canada’s aging population, the demand for such exams will only increase.

The Conservatives say the investment would give provinces more spending flexibility, with the federal government footing the bill for replacing out-of-date medical imaging equipment.

WATCH: Scheer condemns Trudeau’s racist behaviour

Scheer is also highlighting his promise to maintain and increase the Canada Health Transfer, which provides long-term health-care funding to the provinces and territories.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

