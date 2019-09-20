Scheer promises $1.5B for new medical imaging equipment to replace aging ones

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is promising to spend $1.5 billion to buy new medical imaging equipment for facilities across the country.

Scheer says a Conservative government would buy MRI and CT machines to replace aging ones, which he says would reduce wait times for those tests.

He cites a Conference Board of Canada report that found there are excessive wait times for those tests, which is costing the economy billions of dollars.

Scheer says with Canada’s aging population, the demand for such exams will only increase.

The Conservatives say the investment would give provinces more spending flexibility, with the federal government footing the bill for replacing out-of-date medical imaging equipment.

Scheer is also highlighting his promise to maintain and increase the Canada Health Transfer, which provides long-term health-care funding to the provinces and territories.