Elizabeth May announces street drug decriminalization plan in Winnipeg

Less than one month before Canadians head to the polls, the federal Green Party is calling for the decriminalization of street drugs like heroin and meth.

“If it’s decriminalized people won’t be afraid to go get help, if it’s decriminalized we can ensure safe supply,” said Green Party leader Elizabeth May, who made a campaign stop in Winnipeg on Saturday.

Betweem January 2016 and September 2018, an estimated 10, 300 Canadians died from an apparent opioid relate overdose.

May says, she would consider pulling back the decriminalization if the flow of fentanyl into the street drugs could be contained.

“I would not be calling for decriminalization today if I wasn’t thoroughly convinced that you can’t spot fentanyl,” May explained.

“The fentanyl crisis changes everything for me and that’s why decriminalization Greens believe is essential.”

University of Manitoba political science professor Chris Adams believes May’s announcement speaks volumes when it comes to diversifying the Green Party’s platform.

“When she’s speaking on opioids and the meth crisis, it shows the Green Party has a broader range of issues,” says Adams.

“Those in the Green Party know that but a lot of voters think of the Green’s as a pure environment party.”

Andrew Shceer and Justin Trudeau stopped in Winnipeg earlier this week, while NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has yet to make an appearance in the province on the campaign trail.

Canadians will make their final decision on October 21st.

WATCH: Green Party’s platform aims to tackle drug problems, opioid crisis