BC Election 2020: Global News Leaders Tracker

NDP leader John Horgan, Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson and Green Leader Sonia Furstenau will be travelling less in the B.C. 2020 election campaign than in any previous election. But they will still be visiting key ridings.

This will be an evolving list to show you where they have been.

33 Days Until Election Day (September 21)

John Horgan kicked off the 2020 B.C. election in Langford, in a neighbourhood close to his home. First thing in the morning, the NDP leader visited Lt. Gov. Janet Austin and she accepted his request for an election.

Andrew Wilkinson held a press conference in Burnaby to respond to the election call.

Sonia Furstenau held a press conference in Victoria to respond to the election call.

32 Days Until Election Day (September 22)

John Horgan kicked off the campaign in North Vancouver with NDP candidate Bowinn Ma (North Vancouver-Lonsdale). The issue of the day was urgent primary care centres and a commitment to have ten more built in B.C. by the end of the year.

Andrew Wilkinson kicked off the BC Liberal campaign in Surrey. The theme of the day was accountability, calling on Horgan to debate him three times during the campaign.

Sonia Furstenau was in Victoria taking questions from reporters. Furstenau released a letter she sent to Horgan showing the Green caucus told the NDP they would continue to provide stability to the legislature.

2:28 How do you vote in the upcoming B.C. provincial election? How do you vote in the upcoming B.C. provincial election?

31 Days Until Election Day (September 23)

John Horgan headed to Surrey, the day after Wilkinson was there. The NDP leader was joined by most of the Surrey candidates for the party. The focus was on the new hospital in Cloverdale and the NDP’s push to commit to the project.

Andrew Wilkinson spoke to the annual Union of B.C. Municipalities (UBCM) conference, held a press conference and met with local business owners in Victoria. The theme of the tour was the impact of homelessness on communities.

Sonia Furstenau took questions from reporters, the main theme was whether voters could trust Horgan after he broke the agreement with the BC Greens. Furstenau spoke to the UBCM in the morning.

Story continues below advertisement

30 Days Until Election Day (September 24)

John Horgan was in Maple Ridge, with local candidates Lisa Beare (Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows) and Bob D’Eith (Maple Ridge-Mission). The NDP leader re-confirmed his commitment to affordable childcare and the $10-a-day plan. Horgan spoke to the UBCM conference in the afternoon.

Andrew Wilkinson was in Pitt Meadows, with local candidate Cheryl Ashlie (Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows) and Chelsa Meadus (Maple Ridge-Mission). Wilkinson was meeting with community leaders about the impact of modular housing and homeless camps on the community.

Sonia Furstenau split time between her riding in Cowichan Valley and Victoria.

4:23 Week one on the election campaign trail Week one on the election campaign trail

29 Days Until Election Day (September 25)

John Horgan spent the morning in Coquitlam with Selina Robinson (Coquitam-Maillardville) discussion housing issues. The NDP leader defended the housing measures his government put in place.

Andrew Wilkinson was in Yaletown with local BC Liberal candidate Sam Sullivan (Vancouver-False-Creek). Wilkinson was speaking about communities and the impacts of homelessness. He also told reporters his government would get rid of the speculation and vacancy tax and replace it with a ban on flipping pre-sale condos.

Sonia Furstenau split time between her riding in Cowichan Valley and Victoria.

28 Days Until Election Day (September 26)

John Horgan travelled to Terrace and Kitimat and visited the riding with local NDP candidate Nicola Halbauer (Skeena). Horgan visited the site of the LNG Canada project, a project that received a final investment decision while Horgan was premier.

Andrew Wilkinson held a virtual rally in Vancouver with candidates from across the province.

Sonia Furstenau toured her riding of Cowichan Valley, including a visit to the Duncan Farmers’ Market.

27 Days Until Elections Day (September 27)

John Horgan visited Duncan to the NDP’s commitment to a new hospital in the Cowichan Valley. He appeared alongside NDP candidate Rob Douglas (Cowichan Valley)

Andrew Wilkinson did not have any public events.

Sonia Furstenau went to Chemainus to introduce Chris Istace as the BC Greens candidate in Nanaimo-North Cowichan.

2:01 Decision BC: Battleground Maple Ridge. Horgan faces more questions about timing of election Decision BC: Battleground Maple Ridge. Horgan faces more questions about timing of election

26 Days Until Election Day (September 28)

John Horgan was at Victoria’ Jubilee Hospital with local NDP candidate Grace Lore (Victoria-Beacon Hill). Horgan announced a reelected government would fund four new MRI machines across the province. Horgan finished the day in Richmond. Richmond-Queensborough was the third closest race in the 2017 election.

Andrew Wilkinson promised his government would get rid of the PST in the first year in office. Wilkinson made the announcement in Richmond with local candidate Alexa Loo (Richmond South Centre).

Sonia Furstenau was in Vancouver and announced 17 new Green Party candidates.

25 Days Until Election Day (September 29)

John Horgan was in Coquitlam to discuss the how the previous BC Liberal government sold off land, and how it has led to a delay on constructing new schools. Horgan promising to have Burke Mountain high school opened by 2023. Horgan was with local candidate Fin Donnelly (Coquitlam-Burke Mountain).

Andrew Wilkinson travelled to Vancouver Island. In the morning he spoke to reporters alongside side candidate Norm Facey (North Island) to discuss the impact of cutting the PST on the forestry industry. Wilkinson spent the afternoon in Courtenay with Brennan Day (Courtenay-Comox). The riding was the second closest in the previous election.

Sonia Furstenau was in Squamish to talk tourism and unveil local candidate Jeremy Valeriote (West Vancouver-Sea to Sky)

24 Days Until Election Day (September 30)

John Horgan was in Surrey to announce $1.4 billion over 10 years to build long term care facilities. The NDP promised to get rid of joint rooms in care, except for loved ones.

Andrew Wilkinson brought his cut the PST tour to Port Moody and discussed the impact getting rid of the tax for a year would have on small businesses. The BC Liberals lost Port-Moody-Coquitlam in the last election and is running James Robertson this time. Wilkinson wrapped the day in Surrey with a virtual townhall with Stephanie Cadieux (Surrey South) and Jet Sunner (Delta North).

Sonia Fursteau was in Oak Bay to announce Nicole Duncan (Oak Bay-Gordon Head) as the local candidate.